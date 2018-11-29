Comparing NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NEVPF) and Its Rivals

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: NEVPF) is one of 529 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeuroVive Pharmaceutical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroVive Pharmaceutical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -2.09 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Competitors $2.19 billion $165.51 million -1.74

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeuroVive Pharmaceutical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Competitors 3851 11213 25395 849 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.62%. Given NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroVive Pharmaceutical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Competitors -1,827.63% -92.24% -26.22%

Summary

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical rivals beat NeuroVive Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and ToxPhos for the mitochondrial toxicity test. The company is also developing NVP015 for mitochondrial genetic disorders; NVP025 mitochondrial myopathies program; NV556 for the treatment of mitochondrial myopathy; NVP022 for targeting mitochondrial metabolic pathways in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and complementing NV556 in the treatment of NASH; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea, as well as agreements with Fresenius Kabi. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in mitochondrial medicine field. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

