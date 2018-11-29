Comparing Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and Ambarella (AMBA)

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Siliconware Precision Industries and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 1 5 5 0 2.36

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $48.11, indicating a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Siliconware Precision Industries.

Dividends

Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ambarella does not pay a dividend. Siliconware Precision Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambarella $295.40 million 3.76 $18.85 million $0.55 63.00

Ambarella has higher revenue and earnings than Siliconware Precision Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -1.40% -0.71% -0.63%

Summary

Siliconware Precision Industries beats Ambarella on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices. The company also offers turnkey services; and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Its substrate packages category employs the ball grid array design, which utilizes a laminated substrate and places the electrical connections on the bottom of the package; and lead-frame packages that are characterized by a semiconductor chip encapsulated in a plastic molding compound with metal leads on the perimeter. The company's testing and other services include wafer probing that involves sorting the processed wafer for defects; final testing services for logic and mixed signal and RF integrated circuit packages; burn in services for testing products; and other testing services, such as system-level testing, lead/ball scanner, marking, and tape and reel services. It serves customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits, and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. The company has a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

