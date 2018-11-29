Comparing SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) & UTG (UTGN)

SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get SWISS RE Ltd/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SWISS RE Ltd/S and UTG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE Ltd/S 1 1 3 0 2.40 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SWISS RE Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. UTG does not pay a dividend. SWISS RE Ltd/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SWISS RE Ltd/S has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A UTG 48.76% 26.40% 7.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and UTG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE Ltd/S $42.49 billion 0.78 $398.00 million $0.26 88.15 UTG $28.73 million 3.77 $4.81 million N/A N/A

SWISS RE Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Summary

UTG beats SWISS RE Ltd/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWISS RE Ltd/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.