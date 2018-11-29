Comparing Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) & Its Competitors

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) is one of 110 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Titan Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -168.73% -878.37% -119.79% Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,015.17% -63.04% -25.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors 661 2273 5465 221 2.61

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 489.80%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 46.93%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $220,000.00 -$14.30 million -0.48 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.02 billion $92.46 million -4.27

Titan Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals peers beat Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

