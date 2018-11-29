Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04). 176,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/concepta-cpt-trading-12-7-higher.html.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Concepta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.