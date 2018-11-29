Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 329.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,564,000 after buying an additional 650,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after buying an additional 328,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,022,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,565,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,606,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,569,000 after buying an additional 1,581,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

