Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,673,000 after buying an additional 1,032,069 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 798,346 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $44,669,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 725.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 704,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 619,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.