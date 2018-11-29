ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Price Up 11.3%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) rose 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 519,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 169,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -0.37.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,264 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
