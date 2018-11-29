Contrasting Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) & Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Tahoe Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 12 0 2.86 Tahoe Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $54.45, indicating a potential upside of 53.44%. Tahoe Resources has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Tahoe Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tahoe Resources does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 4.60% 1.75% 1.07% Tahoe Resources -46.41% -2.31% -1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Tahoe Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.24 billion 3.71 $243.88 million $1.11 31.97 Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.49 $81.79 million $0.27 12.89

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Tahoe Resources. Tahoe Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Tahoe Resources on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, Its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

