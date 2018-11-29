Contrasting SI Financial Group (SIFI) & Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SI Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SI Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SI Financial Group and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI Financial Group $65.15 million 2.56 $5.24 million N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 3.38 $10.24 million $0.53 15.81

Riverview Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SI Financial Group and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than SI Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of SI Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SI Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SI Financial Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SI Financial Group and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI Financial Group 9.64% 6.20% 0.66% Riverview Bancorp 22.54% 12.61% 1.31%

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats SI Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI Financial Group

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also provides consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, which comprise fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and life insurance and annuities. It operates 24 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

