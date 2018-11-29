Contrasting Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) & ADTRAN (ADTN)

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and ADTRAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $29.42 million 0.99 -$1.36 million N/A N/A ADTRAN $666.58 million 0.90 $23.84 million $0.89 14.10

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zoom Telephonics and ADTRAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 6 2 0 2.25

ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 41.10%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Volatility & Risk

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics 1.08% 31.10% 11.39% ADTRAN -3.94% -2.20% -1.61%

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Zoom Telephonics does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company's access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

