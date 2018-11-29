ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.92 ($2.63).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 157.90 ($2.06) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes purchased 65,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

