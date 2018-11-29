Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 125000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

WARNING: “Cordy Oilfield Services (CKK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cordy-oilfield-services-ckk-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-01.html.

Cordy Oilfield Services Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cordy Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordy Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.