Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Short Interest Up 0.1% in November

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,885,327 shares, a growth of 0.1% from the October 31st total of 12,870,755 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,974,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,737 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 751,699 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 569,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 354,486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

