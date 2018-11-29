Corium International Inc (CORI) Major Shareholder Holding Co Gurnet Purchases 36,629,505 Shares

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) major shareholder Holding Co Gurnet bought 36,629,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $457,868,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CORI remained flat at $$12.68 during trading on Thursday. Corium International Inc has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corium International during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corium International during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Corium International during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corium International during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corium International by 40.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

