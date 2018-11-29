Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 568.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

