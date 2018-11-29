Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total value of $3,286,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,863,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,798.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $14,175,878. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $162.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

