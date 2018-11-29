Couchain Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $27,094.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.02179911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00124369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00195940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.34 or 0.08759898 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

