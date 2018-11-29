Covesting Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $14,205.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00010075 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.02196745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00125479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00194623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.02 or 0.08654421 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.