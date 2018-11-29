Covestro (1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.53 ($83.17).

1COV opened at €51.64 ($60.05) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

