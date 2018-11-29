Cowen Begins Coverage on Apache (APA)

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 2,991,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apache by 71.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,960 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,481,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,278,000 after buying an additional 955,266 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.