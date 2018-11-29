Cowen Initiates Coverage on Continental Resources (CLR)

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,696. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

