Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $139.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $181.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $184.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In related news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

