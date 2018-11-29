Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crawford & Company in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

NYSE CRD.A opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

