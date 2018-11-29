Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 1,233,639 KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,233,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,642,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of KKR & Co Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,173 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1,475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 908,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 850,553 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,620,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,047,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 14,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $225,122.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

