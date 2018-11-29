Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,974 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.8% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

ARE opened at $124.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

In related news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,168,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,822.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,874. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

