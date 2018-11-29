Credit Suisse Group (CS) Lowered to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CS opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,469,000 after buying an additional 344,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,538,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 66,330 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 936,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

