Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for JinkoSolar (JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.65 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $176,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 90.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.