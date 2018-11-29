Critical Analysis: Notis Global (NGBL) & AAON (AAON)

Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Notis Global has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Notis Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of AAON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Notis Global and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notis Global N/A N/A N/A AAON 10.76% 17.17% 13.38%

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Notis Global does not pay a dividend. AAON pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Notis Global and AAON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Notis Global $630,000.00 4.75 -$50.44 million N/A N/A AAON $405.23 million 4.91 $54.49 million $0.95 40.17

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Notis Global and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00

AAON has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AAON is more favorable than Notis Global.

Summary

AAON beats Notis Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Notis Global

Notis Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized consulting services to the hemp and marijuana industry primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides Notis Global dispensing system for the control and dispensing of medical marijuana industry. It also engages in the real property acquisitions and leases for dispensaries and cultivation centers. In addition, the company assists clients with site selection, zoning compliance, building and tenant improvement design, and licensing and on-going compliance services. Further, it acts as a distributor of hemp products. The company was formerly known as Medbox, Inc. and changed its name to Notis Global, Inc. in January 2016. Notis Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

