Critical Comparison: HP (HPQ) vs. Toshiba (TOSYY)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HP and Toshiba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $52.06 billion 0.71 $2.53 billion $1.65 14.20 Toshiba $37.24 billion 0.56 $7.59 billion N/A N/A

Toshiba has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HP.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 7.95% -130.47% 9.49% Toshiba 54.36% 22.35% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HP and Toshiba, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 0 9 8 0 2.47 Toshiba 0 0 1 0 3.00

HP currently has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Toshiba.

Volatility and Risk

HP has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toshiba shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Toshiba does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HP beats Toshiba on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, photovoltaic, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising PCs, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray products, etc. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, personal computers, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

