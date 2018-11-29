Critical Review: Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) versus Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wesco Aircraft and Resideo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesco Aircraft $1.57 billion 0.59 $32.65 million $0.75 12.47 Resideo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wesco Aircraft has higher revenue and earnings than Resideo Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wesco Aircraft and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesco Aircraft 1 4 0 0 1.80 Resideo Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wesco Aircraft currently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.56%. Given Resideo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resideo Technologies is more favorable than Wesco Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Wesco Aircraft and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesco Aircraft 2.08% 11.11% 4.17% Resideo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wesco Aircraft beats Resideo Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 565,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The company's electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, wires and cables, circuit breakers, interconnect accessories, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearings, precision and roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers; and original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as customers in the automotive, energy, health care, industrial, pharmaceutical, and space sectors. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc., Homes and the ADI Global Distribution Business located in the United States.

