Critical Survey: Southern Banc (SRNN) versus Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTTW)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc -20.77% -4.11% -0.47% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 7.41% 3.38% 0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Banc and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $4.35 million 1.72 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp $11.84 million 3.94 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

