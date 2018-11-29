Critical Survey: Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -79.58% Cleveland-Cliffs 36.43% -146.72% 16.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.21 $367.00 million $0.50 18.88

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company's principal properties include the South Mountain project that covers an area of approximately 1,518 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.