Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $772,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $152.46 and a 52-week high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 14,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $2,744,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,747,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.72, for a total transaction of $2,327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,979 shares of company stock worth $23,856,216. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

