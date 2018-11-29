Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 2,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Office Depot by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.65. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Office Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

