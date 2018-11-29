Crown Capital Partners (CRN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crown Capital Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$7.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.51 million.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

