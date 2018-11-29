Crown Crafts (CRWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CRWS opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.06%.

In related news, CEO Nanci Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,473.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,451 shares of company stock worth $153,200 over the last ninety days. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 743,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

