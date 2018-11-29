CVS Health (CVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.03.

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 163.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

