CyberCoin (CC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CyberCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007155 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00023645 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00230909 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000937 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CyberCoin Coin Profile

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space.

CyberCoin Coin Trading

CyberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

