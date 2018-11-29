CytomX Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $285,316.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,578 shares of company stock valued at $550,757 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $345,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.