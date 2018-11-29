Cytosorbents (CTSO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

CTSO stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $341.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 90.18% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, insider Phillip P. Chan sold 11,418 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $167,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $291,745. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

