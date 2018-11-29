D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

