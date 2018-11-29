D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

