DACC One Day Trading Volume Tops $583,663.00 (DACC)

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One DACC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinEx, Exrates and IDEX. During the last seven days, DACC has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. DACC has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $583,663.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DACC Profile

DACC (CRYPTO:DACC) is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DACC is medium.com/@daccproject. The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co. DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DACC

DACC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Exrates, IDEX, DDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DACC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DACC using one of the exchanges listed above.

