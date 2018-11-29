Daimler (DDAIF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $46.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

