Media headlines about DAIWA Sec Grp I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DAIWA Sec Grp I/S earned a media sentiment score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DSEEY opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DAIWA Sec Grp I/S has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.46.

Get DAIWA Sec Grp I/S alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/daiwa-sec-grp-i-s-dseey-earns-news-impact-score-of-1-38.html.

About DAIWA Sec Grp I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA Sec Grp I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA Sec Grp I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.