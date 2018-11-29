Danone (DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

