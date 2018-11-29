DAPS Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.78 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Token (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, DAPS Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. DAPS Token has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $13,656.00 worth of DAPS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.02283092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00197895 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.08828501 BTC.

About DAPS Token

DAPS Token’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,586,017,346 tokens. The official website for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Token is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Token’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin.

DAPS Token Token Trading

DAPS Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.