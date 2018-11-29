Daseke (DSKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.37

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 10383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 191,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/daseke-dske-sets-new-1-year-low-at-4-37.html.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.