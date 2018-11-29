Daseke (DSKE) Trading Down 9.4%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.15. 837,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 401,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

The stock has a market cap of $282.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Daseke’s revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 634,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 3,891.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 589,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,788,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 555,467 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 8,242.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 506,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 280,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

